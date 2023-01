Caribbean Airlines (CAL) adds more flights for Trinidad Carnival

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES ADDS MORE FLIGHTS FOR TRINIDAD CARNIVAL

Caribbean Airlines will add more flights between Trinidad and several destinations for the period February 12 to 26, for the Trinidad Carnival.

The addition of these services aligns with the airline’s commitment to improve inter-regional travel and promote seamless connectivity.

The additional flights are now open for sale via www.caribbean- airlines.com, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App and the Reservations Call Centre. Customers may also secure bookings through travel agents.

ADDITIONAL FLIGHTS BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND KINGSTON, JAMAICA

ROUTE FLIGHT # DATE DEP ARR KIN/POS BW455 SUN, FEB 12 10:00 AM 1:40 PM SUN, FEB 26 POS/KIN BW454 SUN, FEB 12 3:10 PM 5:05 PM SUN, FEB 26

ADDITIONAL FLIGHTS BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND BARBADOS

ROUTE FLIGHT # DATE DEP ARR POS/BGI BW444 SUN, FEB 12 09:55 AM 10:50 AM BGI/POS BW445 SUN, FEB 12 11:45 AM 12:40 PM POS/BGI BW446 SAT, FEB 25 12:10 PM 1:05 PM BGI/POS BW449 SAT, FEB 25 2:00 PM 2:55 PM

ADDITIONAL FLIGHTS BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND TORONTO

ROUTE FLIGHT # DATE DEP ARR POS/YYZ BW610 MON, FEB 13 9:30 AM 2:35 PM YYZ/POS BW611 MON, FEB 13 4:30 PM 11:10 PM POS/YYZ BW602 TUE, FEB 21 1:55AM 7:00 AM YYZ/POS BW603 TUE, FEB 21 9:00AM 3:40PM

ADDITIONAL FLIGHTS BETWEEN TRINIDAD AND ORLANDO, FLORIDA

ROUTE FLIGHT # DATE DEP ARR POS-MCO BW482 TUE, FEB 14 8:30AM 12:00PM MCO-POS BW485 TUE, FEB 14 2:25PM 7:30PM