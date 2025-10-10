CAL named Caribbean leading airline for 9th year

Caribbean Airlines has once again been recognized for its excellence in regional aviation, securing the title of “Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2025” at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards™. This marks the airline’s ninth consecutive win in this prestigious category.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards™ acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries; and is globally recognized as the hallmark of quality in global travel and tourism.

Through its expansive route network, dedicated service, and commitment to regional integration, Caribbean Airlines continues to elevate the standard for aviation excellence in the region. This latest accolade reaffirms the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering value, reliability, and a uniquely Caribbean experience to its customers.

In addition to this top honour, Caribbean Airlines was also nominated in three other categories:

Caribbean’s Leading Airline

Caribbean’s Leading Cabin Crew

Caribbean’s Leading In-flight Magazine (Caribbean Beat)

Over the past year, the airline has expanded its network into the French Caribbean, now connecting 28 destinations across North and South America and the wider Caribbean. It has also introduced innovative enhancements to its airport baggage handling systems and refined its product offerings to better meet evolving customer needs.

The award was accepted on behalf of the airline by Samantha Faucher, Caribbean Airlines’ Airport Representative, St. Lucia, at the World Travel Awards – Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony, held on October 4 at Sandals Grande Saint Lucian.