Caribbean Airlines’ decade of losses: TT$1.7 Billion

Since taking over Air Jamaica in 2011, Caribbean Airlines has reportedly suffered financial losses exceeding TT$1.7 billion.

Despite these significant deficits, records indicate that the Jamaican government has provided no monetary aid to support operations, leading to a reduction in its equity stake.

While the acquisition was intended to be strategically beneficial, high administrative costs and intense competition from low-cost carriers have hindered profitability.

Recent efforts to secure financial assistance from Jamaica have been unsuccessful, leaving the burden of debt and operational expenses primarily on Trinidad and Tobago taxpayers.

Consequently, the airline has been forced to cancel underperforming routes and seek government subsidies to manage rising fuel prices and loan repayments.