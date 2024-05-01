Caribbean Airlines Expands to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Caribbean Airlines announces the expansion of its route network with the launch of a new service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, commencing July 14, 2024; subject to approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) and pending approval by the Government of Barbados.

This strategic addition sees the airline operating flights three (3) times per week from its base in Trinidad, offering convenient connections via Barbados, to other destinations across the region. Cargo services will also be available on these flights.

Caribbean Airlines flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico open for sale from May 2, via the company’s website, Reservations Sales Call Centre, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

This expansion aligns with Caribbean Airlines’ broader growth strategy and underscores its commitment to providing enhanced connectivity within the Caribbean. The new route is designed to strengthen links between the English-speaking and Spanish-speaking Caribbean, facilitating increased business and tourism opportunities.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, commented on the new route, stating, “We are excited to expand our passenger and cargo services to San Juan, Puerto Rico, as part of our ongoing effort to better connect the Caribbean. This move is crucial to our growth strategy and represents our commitment to offering our customers convenient and reliable travel and trade options. At Caribbean Airlines, we embrace the spirit of ‘Welcome Home,’ and we look forward to extending that warmth and hospitality to our passengers traveling to and from Puerto Rico.”

The Honourable Carlos Mercado, Minister of Tourism for Puerto Rico, welcomed the expansion, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Caribbean Airlines to Puerto Rico. This new route will increase airlift options in the region, providing greater opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. We pledge our support to Caribbean Airlines and look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our market, travelers, and the airline’s expansion roadmap.”

The addition of this new route to San Juan is part of Caribbean Airlines’ continuous effort to provide reliable and convenient air travel and cargo options within the Caribbean. Passengers can expect the same high-quality service and comfort that Caribbean Airlines is known for, with flexible connections to other destinations.