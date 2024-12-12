Caribbean Airlines Finalizes Wage Agreement with Pilots Association

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO AIRLINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION SIGN WAGE NEGOTIATIONS

Caribbean Airlines is pleased to announce that an agreement has been signed with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) to conclude the outstanding wage negotiations for the period 2015-2020.

This agreement represents an important step in the collaboration between Caribbean Airlines and TTALPA, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing the interests of the airline, its employees, and its customers.

Caribbean Airlines extends its thanks to TTALPA, its members, and all employees for their patience, professionalism, and dedication throughout this process. The airline also acknowledges the significant contributions of other stakeholders, whose support and cooperation were instrumental in achieving this resolution.

As always, the airline remains focused on delivering exceptional service to its valued customers and assures the traveling public that Caribbean Airlines’ operations continue as normal.

The airline appreciates the confidence and support of all stakeholders and reaffirms its commitment to fostering positive relationships and sustainable growth for the benefit of the entire Caribbean region.