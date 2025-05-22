Caribbean Airlines flights disrupted due to regional outage

Caribbean Airlines advises that due to a regional outage with the SITA satellite communication system, the airline’s B-737 jet services are currently experiencing delays.

It should be noted that this issue is not unique to Caribbean Airlines but to ALL airlines using this system.

The matter is currently being worked on by the relevant service provider, and Caribbean Airlines thanks its customers for their understanding and co-operation.

Travellers are asked to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications and check the FLIGHT STATUS tab on Caribbean Airlines website: www.caribbean-airlines.com.

Customers may also check the airline’s social media platforms for updates.