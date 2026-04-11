Caribbean Airlines implements fuel surcharge as jet fuel prices soar

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is introducing a new fuel surcharge ranging from US$15 to US$25 on all regional and international tickets, effective for purchases made on or after April 10. The airline’s decision is a direct response to a massive surge in global jet fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions from the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

The new surcharge will be applied per sector. However, passengers flying exclusively between Trinidad and Tobago will be exempt from the new fee, and any tickets purchased prior to April 10 will not be affected. While the airline noted that base fares will remain unchanged, the introduction of this surcharge will inevitably increase the overall cost of tickets for travelers. CAL stated that the surcharge is designed to offset only a portion of these rising operational costs, as the airline is absorbing a significant amount to lessen the financial blow to its passengers.

This localized price bump reflects a rapidly escalating crisis across the global aviation industry. Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reveals that global average jet fuel prices soared to US$195.19 per barrel by the end of March 2026—a staggering 96.4 percent increase from US$99.40 just a month prior. As a result, jet fuel now makes up approximately 50 percent of an airline’s operating costs, nearly double the traditional 27 percent.

Speaking at the IATA World Data Symposium in Singapore, IATA President and Director General Willie Walsh warned that the rapid cost increases will inevitably translate into higher fares. “The immediate [lever] will be to reflect the higher costs through higher ticket prices. It’s just inevitable that that will happen,” Walsh stated.

Airlines worldwide are already pulling these levers. Several major international carriers, including Air India, Air France‑KLM, British Airways, Emirates, and WestJet, have already rolled out their own fuel surcharges. Meanwhile, many U.S. carriers have largely avoided fuel surcharges by instead implementing permanent increases to baggage fees. At least five U.S. airlines, including American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, recently raised their baggage fees by US$10. When questioned, Caribbean Airlines confirmed they are reviewing their cost structure but have not yet made a decision regarding baggage fee hikes.

According to industry analysts, if global fuel prices remain high, this trend is expected to continue, heavily impacting travel costs for passengers in the Caribbean and around the world.