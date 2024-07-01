Caribbean Airlines Inaugural BW294 Flight Touches Down in Tortola

On Monday October 14th Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight BW294 landed safely at the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport, in the British Virgin Islands. This marks yet another milestone for the air carrier which continues to deliver on its promise to provide increased connectivity in the region.

In a brief ceremony held at the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad, to celebrate the inaugural service, Caribbean Airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera, in delivering remarks said : “As a regional airline we remain committed to enhancing connectivity across the Caribbean and the addition of Tortola to our schedule marks an important chapter in Caribbean Airlines’ expansion. This is our first ever connectivity to the British Virgin Islands and this means that we now have 24 destinations within our network, connecting the Region, North and South America.”

Medera continued: “With four flights a week – on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday – we will bring over 540 seats into and out of Tortola weekly.”

Upon arrival in Tortola, the aircraft was greeted by a traditional water salute, whilst arriving passengers were warmly welcomed to the island with a celebratory event showcasing the island’s rich culture hosted by The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission. In attendance were BVI Government representatives including Premier of the Virgin Islands and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Natalio Wheatley; Minister of Communication and Works, the Honourable Kye Rhymer; Junior Minister for Culture and Tourism, the Honourable Luce Hodge Smith and several industry stakeholders.

The new route to Tortola strengthens the airline’s position as a key player in Caribbean aviation and supports the region’s economic development by promoting tourism and business travel. Additionally, this new service offers a seamless connection via Barbados twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday.

Caribbean Airlines flights to Tortola operate on Monday and Wednesday out of Trinidad with connections to Antigua and Puerto Rico; and on Thursday and Saturday with connections through Barbados.