Caribbean Airlines increases flights to Antigua in time for Carnival

Caribbean visitors will have more options for getting to Antigua and Barbuda to enjoy the carnival celebrations of the twin-island nation.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) announced today that Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will enhance its service from Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport to the V.C Bird International Airport to Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

This is an increase from the previous two weekly flights.

CAL has also launched additional services connecting Antigua with St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica.

On August 5, tour company Navitour aims to operate a charter flight into Antigua from Guadeloupe, allowing visitors from the French territory to participate in Antigua’s Carnival activities.

“We have seen a significant increase in demand for Antigua and Barbuda, and with increased seat capacity, it is now easier for our Caribbean neighbors to fly to Antigua and Barbuda,” stated ABTA CEO Colin C. James.

Charmaine Spencer, Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America Market, added, “In addition to additional flights out of Trinidad, St. Kitts, Dominica, and Guadeloupe, we are benefiting from extra sealift this year with the return of the ‘Jeans for Freedom’ chartered ferry service from Guadeloupe.”

The Jeans for Freedom Ferry’s most recent journey to Antigua, on July 7, brought nearly 400 travelers to the island.

The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival, Antigua Carnival, is set to take place from July 27 to August 8, 2023.