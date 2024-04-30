Caribbean Airlines Issues Alert for Passengers Departing Guyana

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES TRAFFIC ALERT FOR CUSTOMERS TRAVELLING OUT OF GUYANA

Passengers travelling out of Guyana from Monday, April 29, are advised to allow for additional travel time to the airport, due to road works being conducted, on the East Bank of Demerara Public Road from Good Success to Timehri, by the Ministry of Public Works (MOPW) which may cause traffic disruptions.

Works are scheduled to start on April 29 and will last for 8 consecutive days.

Customers are reminded that check-in for all Caribbean Airlines flights begin three (3) hours prior to schedule departure times; and closes one (1) hour before departure.

Passengers may also utilize the airline’s online web checking facility which is available between 24 and 3 hours prior to flight departure.