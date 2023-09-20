Caribbean Airlines joins historic tree planting exercise in Tobago

Caribbean Airlines joined forces with The Trinidad and Tobago Hike and Plant Committee, comprising a number of eco-friendly, not-for-profit organisations, to help plant 1,500 seedlings of local fruit trees at Richmond Bay Road Glamorgan, Tobago, on Saturday September 16th.

Several of the airline’s employees, local residents and other stakeholders volunteered their time to participate in the historic tree-planting exercise, organized in Tobago for the first time by The Hike and Plant Committee comprising members of: The Tobago Reforestation Watershed and Rehabilitation Programme ( TRWRP); SEWA International TT(SEWATT); The Green Leaf Youth Organization and the Eco-Titans Community among others.

The reforestation initiative, aptly themed “Hike and Plant”, aims to restore forestation, maintain biodiversity, prevent soil erosion and ultimately combat climate change. The project also focuses on educating participants on environmental issues, while simultaneously fostering a sense of responsibility in local residents who are encouraged to act, to help conserve the environment.

Dionne Ligoure, Caribbean Airlines’ Head of Corporate Communications and Co-Chair of the airline’s Sustainability Committee was full of praise for the employees who participated in the activity, stating, “I sincerely thank and commend the Caribbean Airlines team for taking time to join this tree planting activity in Tobago.”

Ms. Ligoure continued: “As the leading carrier in the region, we remain open to partnering with NGOs like the Hike and Plant Committee and to sharing in the common goal of looking after the environment for the benefit of future generations. Caribbean Airlines understands the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and this is why we launched our sustainability programme in June this year. I hasten to add that as an airline, we continue to make progress in reducing Co2 emissions thanks to the introduction of the more advanced and fuel-efficient 737-8 jet into our fleet, which has been a game changer for us.”

President of SEWATT Mr. Revan Teelucksingh who also commented said, “We are very pleased that several employees from Caribbean Airlines volunteered to be part of our first reforestation exercise in Tobago. So far, for this year 2023, The Hike and Plant Committee has successfully planted 6,000 trees across Trinidad and now with your help we were able to plant an additional 1,500 seedlings at Richmond Bay, Glamorgan. We intend to continue this tree-planting project, which is crucial to restoring the ecological balance in T&T and to combatting climate change. It is also our intention to expand this programme across the Caribbean region in the near future.”

To learn more about Caribbean Airlines’ sustainability initiatives please visit cs.caribbean-airlines. com.