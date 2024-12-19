Caribbean Airlines Launches Highly Anticipated Kingston–Fort Lauderdale Route

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES RE-INTRODUCES KINGSTON-FORT LAUDERDALE ROUTE

Caribbean Airlines announces the launch of its highly anticipated Kingston–Fort Lauderdale route, reaffirming the airline’s commitment to connecting the Caribbean and its Diaspora. The inaugural flight took off on December 17, offering travelers the convenience of three (3) weekly services. In early 2025, the flight frequency is expected to increase following regulatory approval.

This reintroduced service is a direct response to customer feedback, highlighting Caribbean Airlines’ dedication to putting its customers at the heart of its operations.

Speaking at the launch, Caribbean Airlines’ CEO, Garvin Medera, stated: “Caribbean Airlines takes pride in being a bridge for the Caribbean and its Diaspora. Fort Lauderdale is home to a vibrant Jamaican community, and this service reinforces our promise to bring the Caribbean closer, connecting families, friends, and businesses, while offering seamless travel for those in the Caribbean who view the Diaspora as an extension of home.”

The Kingston–Fort Lauderdale route is part of Caribbean Airlines’ broader growth strategy, which in 2024 included new routes to Martinique, Guadeloupe, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. This marked the re-establishment of connections across the French, Dutch, Spanish, and English-speaking Caribbean—an ambitious move that underscores the airline’s mission to unite the region and its people.

As part owner of Caribbean Airlines, Jamaica holds a special place in the company’s story. The airline has consistently demonstrated its commitment through initiatives like its partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), hosting familiarization tours to promote the destination, and serving as the presenting sponsor for iconic cultural events like Reggae Sumfest. These efforts and more, are testament to the airline’s belief in the strength of shared Caribbean history, culture, and identity, which remain central to its brand and appeal to the Diaspora.

The Kingston–Fort Lauderdale service facilitates travel but also represents an investment in deepening ties with Jamaicans abroad. By seamlessly connecting Kingston with South Florida— a major hub for the Jamaican Diaspora—Caribbean Airlines continues to serve as a trusted partner in fostering connections that are vital to the region’s economic and cultural prosperity.