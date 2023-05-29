Caribbean Airlines launches highly anticipated ‘Welcome Home’ campaign in Barbados

On Friday May 26, Caribbean Airlines Limited, the leading airline serving the Caribbean region, launched its highly anticipated Welcome Home campaign in Barbados. This exciting initiative aims to strengthen connections, enhance customer experiences, and foster cultural ties within the Caribbean community.

The Barbados event took place at Copacabana, Bay Street, Bridgetown and was attended by hundreds including Prime Minister, The Honourable Mia Mottley, SC, MP. International Soca star Machel Montano and Agent Sasco of Jamaica, delivered scintillating performances for the enthusiastic crowd.

The Welcome Home campaign comprises three key elements, each designed to create a seamless and memorable travel experience. Firstly, Caribbean Airlines is focused on connecting the region like never before. With an extensive network and a commitment to expanding its reach, the airline ensures convenient travel options to and from various destinations across the Caribbean.

Secondly, the campaign places consistent attention on customers, emphasizing their needs and preferences. Caribbean Airlines aims to exceed expectations by delivering exceptional service, personalized care, and innovative solutions that cater to the unique requirements of travelers. By putting customers at the heart of everything they do, the airline strives to create a warm and welcoming environment for all passengers.

Lastly, the Welcome Home campaign aims to connect communities through culture. Recognizing the rich diversity and heritage of the Caribbean, Caribbean Airlines seeks to promote and celebrate the region’s vibrant traditions, arts, and customs. By embracing cultural experiences, the airline aims to foster a sense of belonging and pride within the Caribbean community, both locally and internationally.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the Welcome Home campaign, stating, “The Caribbean is our home, and we are dedicated to connecting the region, adding value for our customers, and ensuring that individuals can conveniently reach their favourite destinations. We are committed to providing a superior travel experience that reflects the spirit and warmth of the Caribbean.”

The airline also previously rolled out “Welcome Home” in Guyana on May 19.

The event took place at the Guyana Marriott Hotel carpark and over 2,500 persons attended including the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, The Honourable, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Public Works, The Honourable Bishop Juan Edghill, The Honourable Kwame McCoy, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister and Director of Business, in the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce, John Edghill. Several Corporate Clients, Travel Partners, Frequent Flyers, Club Members, Cargo Shippers, Influencers and Caribbean Airlines employees were also in attendance.

Caribbean Airlines boasts the largest network in the region, with an ever-expanding presence. As the airline continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the diverse needs of travelers, connecting communities, and facilitating seamless travel experiences across the Caribbean.

For more information about Caribbean Airlines and the Welcome Home campaign, please visit www.caribbean-airlines.com