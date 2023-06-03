Caribbean Airlines launches Sustainability Program to support greening of its fleet

Caribbean Airlines, the region’s premier carrier, announces the introduction of its Sustainability Program based on the principles of the Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) guidelines.

The airline recognizes the significance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and continues to make progress in lowering CO2 emissions, in keeping with Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to meeting the Paris Agreement’s goals by 2030. The corporation met its 2% reduction objective in the previous year thanks to the advanced and fuel-efficient 737-8 jet fleet and other proactive actions, thanks to the efforts of the Fuel Management Committee. Furthermore, by continuously submitting certified CO2 Emission Reports within the annual deadline, the company is fully compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting Scheme in Aviation (CORSIA).

Caribbean Airlines is also proud of its diversified personnel across its network. The company’s commitment to gender equality and diversity is demonstrated by the fact that more than half of its personnel is female, with 30% holding top management roles.

Under the themes Caribbean Careers, Caribbean Community, and Caribbean Medical Travel, the corporation has also consolidated its corporate social responsibility programs around the three pillars of Education, Community, and Wellness.

Under the banner “Caribbean Careers,” the airline aims to inspire and educate students about the numerous career prospects available in the aviation industry. Caribbean Airlines personnel give their time to visit schools, sharing their experiences and inspiring young minds to follow their aspirations with passion and purpose.

Caribbean Airlines has worked with various registered Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) under the Caribbean Community pillar to promote outreach projects that provide aid to the disadvantaged and assist at-risk groups in society. The company’s Caribbean Medical Travel pillar collaborates with approved non-profit organizations and healthcare professionals to facilitate medical missions around the region.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, Caribbean Airlines is dedicated to investing in the destinations we serve, positively impacting the lives of people throughout the region,” stated Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines. “The launch of our Sustainability Program symbolizes our commitment to making a difference and ensuring that our efforts are easily recognizable as belonging to the Caribbean Airlines brand.”

Caribbean Airlines has developed a dedicated website at cs.caribbean-airlines.com to serve as a central platform for the Sustainability Programme. The website displays the company’s different initiatives and programs aimed at promoting sustainability.

Caribbean Airlines is committed to building a sustainable future while providing great customer service. The airline’s Sustainability Programme actively contributes to inspiring future generations while also promoting the advancement of the Caribbean region and the communities it serves.