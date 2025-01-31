CAL Responds to TTALPA Concerns After Emergency Landing

Caribbean Airlines takes note of the statement dated January 28, 2025, issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) regarding the emergency landing of flight BW1541 on January 27, 2025. The airline categorically rejects any suggestion that safety is being compromised, and reassures the travelling public that safety remains the foundation and number one priority of its operations.

Caribbean Airlines operates in strict compliance with local and international aviation safety regulations and is subject to rigorous oversight from multiple independent local and international regulatory bodies.

Key Facts:

Adherence to International Standards: Caribbean Airlines complies fully with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), both of which are globally recognized for ensuring the highest levels of airline safety and operational excellence.

Independent Audits and Regulatory Compliance: The airline has consistently passed all required audits, and importantly, it is anapproved FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) repair station in accordance with the specified FAA capability listing, meaning that its maintenance and engineering department has been certified by the FAA as having the technical expertise to perform repairs, inspections, and alterations on aircraft and aircraft components, meeting strict international aviation standards.

Ongoing Investigations: In line with the industry’s best practices and regulatory requirements, following the emergency landing on January 27, Caribbean Airlines has fully activated its operational response protocols, including:

Immediately removing all relevant personnel from active duty pending the outcome of investigations.

Cooperating fully with the authorities to conduct comprehensive internal and external investigations.

The airline considers TTALPA’s assertions to be entirely reckless, and in no way in the best interest of the airline, its stakeholders, and the valued customers it serves.

Caribbean Airlines assures that it remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of aviation safety, as demonstrated by its strong safety record and ongoing commitment to regulatory excellence.