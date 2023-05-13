Caribbean Airlines resumes service between Trinidad & Venezuela

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced the return of service to Caracas, Venezuela, beginning on Saturday.

According to CAL, these are key milestones for the airline, and flights between Trinidad and Caracas will begin every Saturday, with additional frequency planned later.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Caracas and expanding our network to the Eastern Caribbean.” Our passengers have been looking forward to the resumption of the Caracas route and the general development of our network, and we are delighted to be able to meet their expectations. This demonstrates our commitment to delivering additional options and enhanced connectivity to travelers. “We believe these developments will improve our customers’ travel experiences and bring more economic benefits to the region,” said the airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera, at the re-launch event at Piarco International Airport.

Furthermore, CAL stated that the Eastern Caribbean growth was always part of their strategic strategy but was put on hold during the pandemic.

The airline stated that with the purchase of four new ATRs, it is now prepared to expand connectivity in the region.

“The Caribbean is our home, and we are dedicated to connecting our people and communities,” Medera added.

Alvaro Enrique Sanchez Cordero, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, also spoke at the occasion, saying, “I am delighted that Caribbean Airlines has resumed these non-stop flights between Caracas and Trinidad and Tobago.” It will be extremely vital for trade and people travel. I believe that this extension will improve the travel experience for people who fly between our countries, and I hope to expand frequency in the future months.”

Source : CMC