Caribbean Airlines Secures APEX Four-Star Rating for 2024

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES EARNS 2024 APEX FOUR STAR MAJOR AIRLINE AWARD

Caribbean Airlines has once again been awarded the prestigious APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Four Star Major Airline rating for 2024, based solely on the ratings of passengers worldwide. This marks the second year that Caribbean Airlines has achieved this distinction, underscoring the airline’s commitment to delivering a high-quality, consistent experience for its customers.

The APEX awards are unique as they are based entirely on neutral, third-party passenger feedback, independently certified and gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s most widely used travel- organizing app. For the 2024 awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines worldwide, with only 8% of airlines achieving the Four-Star rating. Airline representatives accepted the award on behalf of Caribbean Airlines at the APEX ceremony in Long Beach, California.

Caribbean Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera, expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating: “This award reflects our passengers’ confidence in us. Whilst we are expanding, we remain focused on providing the best and consistent customer experience for each journey. To be recognized once again with an APEX Four Star rating is both a reward and a motivation for us to keep raising the bar in our service to the Caribbean and beyond. We thank our customers for this independent vote of confidence.”

Medera also extended his gratitude to the airline’s employees, noting, “Our team works with commitment and passion, and this award is also testament to their hard work. We also recognize and appreciate the support of our industry partners and stakeholders who play an integral role in our success.”

Caribbean Airlines operates the largest network in the region, with a commitment to enhancing connectivity and delivering exceptional customer service. The airline remains dedicated to continually improving its offerings and providing a travel experience that reflects the warmth and vibrancy of the Caribbean.