Caribbean Airlines Seeking Bailout Amid Fuel Crisis

Caribbean Airlines is currently petitioning the Trinidad government for a massive financial bailout to offset rising operational costs driven by global fuel price hikes.

To mitigate these losses, the carrier is considering several drastic measures, including implementing fuel surcharges, increasing ticket prices, and removing long-standing subsidies for the inter-island airbridge.

The airline’s stability is further compromised by a lack of audited financial statements and the recent resignation of numerous high-level executives.

Internal divisions on the board have led to debates over whether the state should continue its support or simply liquidate the company.

Government officials have issued stern warnings, demanding a total financial turnaround within two years to prevent a permanent shutdown.