Caribbean Airlines Supports Children’s Learning Dreams

Caribbean Airlines employees donated close to 7,000 items as part of the airline’s 2025 Stationery Drive. The items were donated to various children’s homes as well as NGO’s which partnered with the airline to distribute the supplies to scores of youths throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

This initiative aligns with the airline’s Sustainability Programme and is just one of the ways that Caribbean Airlines contributes to the communities it serves. The drive was further boosted through the support of Charran’s Bookstore, with a donation of gift vouchers. Pennacool Limited also contributed booklets to the drive.

The Organizations which benefitted from the 2025 drive include:

* The St. Jude’s Home for Girls

* The St. Mary’s Children’s Home

* The Dotted Line Foundation

* Enterprise Community Council

* Hampers Inc Ltd

* Probation Hostel (Tobago)

* Ripple Effect Promotions (Tobago)

* Lambeau Community Residence for Children (Tobago)

Additionally, stationery supplies were also shipped to Jamaica, Barbados and Guyana, for distribution.

Applauding the generosity of the airline’s employees, CEO, Garvin Medera stated: “I thank our employees who continue to give generously to our annual stationery drive. Education is one of the pillars of Caribbean Airlines Sustainability program. Each contribution makes it possible for children and youths in vulnerable communities to receive the supplies they need to support their education.”