Caribbean Airlines suspends T&T- Venezuela flights

Caribbean Airlines advises that, effective immediately, flights between Trinidad and Caracas, Venezuela, will be suspended for the month of September 2025.

The affected flights are as follows:

Passengers who are already booked on these services are being contacted by the airline and may rebook without any change fees, subject to the following conditions:

1. Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.

2. Passengers whose flights would have been impacted may be rebooked on any future available Caribbean Airlines service, with no penalty.

3. All changes MUST be made through the Caribbean Airlines Reservations Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office.

Customers booked on these affected flights, who prefer to apply for a refund on their tickets, may do so via the Caribbean Airlines Reservations Call Centre, a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office or Travel Agents.

Any further updates on the Caracas operation will be available via www.caribbean-airlines.com and all social media platforms.

Thank you for your understanding and any inconvenience is regretted.