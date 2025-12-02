Caribbean Airlines to suspend Puerto Rico, BVI routes

Caribbean Airlines (CAL), the region’s largest carrier, will suspend two recently opened routes and suspend its Barbados base of operations early next year, dealing a blow to regional connectivity. Effective January 10, the airline will suspend its routes to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

CAL will also suspend its base operations at Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport in February 2026. Flights originating out of Barbados will be rescheduled and retimed to operate out of Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport instead. As a result, all crews based in Barbados will be required to operate flights out of the Port of Spain hub.

In an internal memo to staff, seen by Guardian Media, the company said the move was part of an “ongoing network optimization program, which involves continuous evaluation of routes to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of operations across its network.”

This is the fourth route CAL’s management has either cut or suspended since the installation of a new board headed by chairman Reyna Kowlessar. On November 2, the airline discontinued services connecting Jamaica (Kingston and Montego Bay) with Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Like the Jamaica-Florida routes, sources tell Guardian Media the Puerto Rico and BVI routes have suffered from poor load factors.

Speaking with reporters several weeks ago, Kowlessar said the airline is reviewing every route in its network. “We are optimising our routes. We are looking and auditing all the routes where we can do better, where the gaps exist, what we have to do better,” she said. According to Kowlessar, a routes optimisation committee has been established to fulfill that mandate.

The Puerto Rico and BVI routes were part of a network expansion drive spearheaded by former CEO Garvin Medera. In line with the airline’s 2023-2027 strategic growth plan, the airline leased several ATR 72-600s to expand its presence in the region. In 2024 alone, the airline added Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, Martinique, and Guadeloupe to its network.

CAL also brought back its Montego Bay–Fort Lauderdale route in December 2024 and the Kingston–Fort Lauderdale service in early 2025. Both Jamaica-Florida routes were unable to attract sufficient passengers. Kowlessar later revealed CAL was paying the price. “The Kingston-Florida route and the Montego Bay-Florida route. They were sort of bleeding out and costing CAL a pretty penny,” she said.