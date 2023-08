At the World Travel Awards, Caribbean Airlines was named the region’s Leading Airline Brand.

The prize was presented to CAL at the 30th World Travel Awards gala celebration on Saturday night.

The ceremony, held at Sandals Grand Saint Lucian, saw accolades presented to destinations and hotels from the Caribbean and Latin America.

InterCaribbean, which has been chastised by numerous governments for its poor service, was named Best Cabin Crew.

Bahamasair was named the Leading Caribbean Airline.