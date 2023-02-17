Caribbean American Community To Honor Hakeem Jeffries & Yvette Clarke

Caribbean Americans Globally United, Inc. (CAGU) will host an Award Ceremony and Reception to honor Congressman, Hon. Hakeem Jeffries, on his election as Democratic Leader in the United States House of Representatives, and Congresswoman, Hon. Yvette D. Clarke, on her election as First Vice Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

Congressman Jeffries is the first person of color to be elected leader of a party in Congress. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke is the first person of Caribbean American heritage elected to serve as First Vice President of the CBC. The event will celebrate the service and leadership of Brooklyn’s own distinguished Members of Congress.

CAGU is a coalition of Caribbean American leaders in Brooklyn that advocates for the interests and empowerment of Caribbean Americans in New York and throughout the United States of America.

Special invitees include, US Senator Charles Schumer, New York State Governor Kathrine Hochul, Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez, Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Congressman Gregory Meeks, New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, New York City Mayor, Eric L. Adams, and other New York State and city elected officials, Caribbean Diplomats, Community Leaders and others.

The public is invited to attend this auspicious ceremony to celebrate our distinguished son and daughter of Brooklyn.