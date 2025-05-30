Caribbean Authors Light Up Leadership with Bold New Release

Two Caribbean-born authors have soared to the top of Amazon’s rankings with their bold and timely new release, The Dark Side of Leadership: Shining the Light. The book, co-authored by Brenda Maynard and Roslyn A. Douglas, recently hit #1 in New Releases for Management Science and is also ranked #3 in Business Management Science, #16 in Management Science, and #19 in Two-Hour Business & Money Short Reads—a remarkable feat for a debut Kindle release.

At a time when leadership is increasingly scrutinized, The Dark Side of Leadership lifts the veil on the subtle tensions, interpersonal complexities, and often-overlooked psychological challenges that can undermine even the most well-intentioned leaders. Through real-world stories and practical insights, the book serves as a courageous guide for those navigating influence, vision, and internal resistance.

Brenda Maynard, born in Dominica, has called Sint Maarten home since the age of three and also briefly lived in the Virgin Islands. With a career spanning 28 years in public service within the Government of Sint Maarten, Brenda has been instrumental in shaping policy, guiding institutional development, and leading capacity-building efforts across the region. A certified trainer and leadership coach, she is known for her hands-on approach to mentorship and her personal motto: “Leave things better than you found them.” Her leadership journey, rooted in integrity, empathy, and accountability, brings a grounded and empowering voice to the pages of this book.

Co-author, Roslyn A. Douglas, was born in Grenada and spent formative years between there and Barbados, before pursuing studies in the United States and returning to Grenada 12 years ago. She is an educator, curriculum designer, and founder of Icon Leadership Seminars & Coaching Services and Central Health – Grenada. Holding a Master’s in Communication and Culture from

Howard University, Roslyn blends over a decade of experience in higher education, leadership training, and public health advocacy. Her favorite word is “choose”, because, as she often says, “Adults have the ability to choose how they treat others.” That belief is deeply woven into the book’s message, offering readers a framework for self-awareness and interpersonal communication in complex professional environments.

The authors first met while serving at the District level of Toastmasters International, and both are active members of Lions International, reflecting their shared commitment to ethical leadership and service.

Whether you’re a team leader, educator, manager, or change-maker, The Dark Side of Leadership is your companion when progress feels like provocation—and when the lights go dim.

The Dark Side of Leadership: Shining the Light is now available worldwide on Amazon