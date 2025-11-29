Foreign Surveillance Powerhouses Are Penetrating the Caribbean, “ Region Is Dangerously Unprepared”

1. Introduction: A Region Facing New Digital Threats

Across the Caribbean, quiet but consequential shifts are taking place in the realms of surveillance, digital identification, and law-enforcement technology. Governments across the region are grappling with persistently high rates of violent crime, ranging from 15 to 27 homicides per 100,000 people in countries such as Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and The Bahamas, significantly above the global average of 6.1. These security pressures are compounded by limited forensic laboratories, outdated border-management systems, and chronic underinvestment in digital infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, foreign intelligence-linked companies, particularly from Israel and India, have begun positioning themselves as providers of innovative, “plug-and-play” surveillance solutions. These entities promise efficiency and modernization but introduce profound concerns surrounding sovereignty, data custody, privacy, digital dependency, and future human rights risks. With approximately 7.2 million people across CARICOM and an estimated 44 million across the wider Caribbean Basin, the region is becoming an increasingly attractive testing ground for advanced surveillance technology.

2. Israel as a Global Hub of Military-Grade Surveillance Exports

Israel is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading exporters of artificial intelligence, predictive surveillance systems, and military-grade cybersecurity tools. The country hosts more than 430 surveillance and cybersecurity companies, generating an estimated US$11 billion in exports in 2023. Prominent firms such as Corsight AI, Oosto (formerly AnyVision), Elbit Systems, and NSO Group have built reputations on producing some of the world’s most advanced facial recognition and biometric tracking tools.

Battle-Tested Technology and Ethical Controversy

Much of Israel’s industry is rooted in military testing. In the Occupied Palestinian Territories, systems such as “Blue Wolf” and “Red Wolf” are deployed to assemble biometric databases, track civilians in real time, and categorize individuals using AI algorithms. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented how these tools contribute to a highly intrusive surveillance regime, describing them as technologies that “entrench apartheid” by limiting freedom of movement and creating systemic digital repression.

These same AI capabilities, refined through military deployment, are now being marketed aggressively to governments in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and increasingly, the Caribbean.

3. India’s Expanding Surveillance State and Its Export Economy

India is simultaneously constructing one of the largest domestic surveillance architectures on earth. The government’s Aadhaar biometric system already contains personal data for over 1.3 billion individuals, making it the most extensive biometric database globally. India’s forthcoming Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) aims to integrate:

Nationwide CCTV networks

Border control systems

Immigration registries

Law enforcement and police databases

The AFRS is expected to handle more than 2.8 billion images, including mugshots, CCTV captures, and passport data.

India’s Global Export of Surveillance Tools

Indian companies with ties to national intelligence agencies, including BEL, Tech Mahindra, and private AI startups, are exporting scalable surveillance systems to developing regions. Their competitive advantage is cost, making their systems attractive to cash-strapped Caribbean governments. India’s expansion in the Caribbean mirrors its broader geopolitical strategy in Africa and Latin America, where technology sales are often packaged with diplomatic outreach and training agreements.

4. Israel–India Cooperation: A Growing Intelligence and Technology Axis

In recent years, Israeli and Indian companies have deepened security-technology partnerships. These collaborations include:

Joint development of facial recognition algorithms

Predictive policing systems

Real-time crowd-tracking tools

AI-based threat detection

Shared security research for “smart policing”

Companies such as Corsight AI have partnered with Indian state-linked agencies to integrate Israeli biometric engines into India’s domestic platforms. This convergence heightens concerns regarding cross-border data flows and raises questions about whether biometric information captured in one region could become accessible to intelligence entities in the other.

For the Caribbean, without the ability to independently audit AI systems this presents significant risk.

5. Why the Caribbean Is Highly Vulnerable

The rapid penetration of Israeli and Indian surveillance tools into the Caribbean is driven by long-standing structural weaknesses that leave the region highly exposed. Data protection remains fragile: although 10 of 15 CARICOM countries have enacted data-protection laws, fewer than 5 enforce them effectively, with some offices staffed by only 1–3 officers for an entire nation. Forensic and technical capacity is similarly limited. Jamaica, with 2.82 million people, has only two forensic pathologists, while Trinidad & Tobago which records 39.4 homicides per 100,000, one of the highest rates in the hemisphere, has just 5–7 digital forensic specialists. Many OECS states lack any domestic capability to analyze AI-driven surveillance systems or detect hidden data-exfiltration features.

Chronic underinvestment in cybersecurity compounds the problem. The Caribbean loses an estimated US$500 million annually to cybercrime, with Jamaica reporting 3,000+ cyber incidents in 2023 and Trinidad & Tobago experiencing a 167% increase in attacks between 2021 and 2024. Yet most national cyber budgets remain below 0.05% of government expenditure far below international norms of 1–3%.

Weak governance further increases vulnerability. Fewer than one-third of CARICOM states require parliamentary approval for foreign surveillance contracts, allowing major national-security systems to be procured by individual ministries without public scrutiny. Several countries lack central authorities to regulate cross-border data flows or national biometric databases, creating regulatory loopholes that foreign vendors can exploit.

As a result, Israeli and Indian technologies often enter the region through donor-funded modernization projects, airport and immigration upgrades, smart-city pilots, and private contracts with banks and telecoms frequently without independent audits or transparency. In many cases, governments may not fully understand the remote-access capabilities or data-sharing mechanisms embedded in these imported systems.

These structural weaknesses leave the Caribbean vulnerable to external influence over its digital infrastructure. Without stronger data protections, independent oversight bodies, and coordinated regional governance, the region risks adopting surveillance architectures that could become impossible to regulate, or dismantle, once fully embedded.

6. Where Surveillance Technologies Are Already Appearing

Evidence from regional security reports, civil society investigations, and procurement records (where available) demonstrate increasing use of foreign surveillance technologies in:

Border security and immigration screening

Airport facial recognition systems

Police and intelligence services for gang tracking

Public CCTV and “smart city” projects

Telecom and financial institutions for fraud detection

Digital ID systems being piloted or proposed

Elections crowd measuring

Face Recanalization of political members

Cell phone data surveillance

Traffic and transportation monitoring systems

Some islands have implemented surveillance systems through no-bid contracts, donor-funded agreements, or private-sector partnerships that bypass parliamentary scrutiny.

7. Human Rights and Governance Risks

The expansion of foreign surveillance technology in the Caribbean raises serious human rights and governance concerns. Unlike Europe or Canada, most Caribbean countries lack independent oversight bodies to regulate biometric surveillance, allowing mass-surveillance systems to be deployed without adequate safeguards or public consent. Data privacy weaknesses heighten the risk, as several Israeli and Indian platforms route biometric information to remote servers outside the region potentially placing Caribbean citizens’ identities in jurisdictions with weak or unclear privacy protections.

There is also a credible risk of political misuse. Around the world, facial recognition tools have been deployed to target opposition politicians, activists, trade unionists, journalists, and protest movements. Given the heightened political polarization in several Caribbean states, the possibility of similar misuse is both realistic and concerning. Compounding the challenge is the role of foreign intelligence services. Both Israeli and Indian agencies are known to work through private technology companies, blurring the line between commercial products and intelligence-gathering operations. Caribbean governments, lacking independent AI auditors and advanced cyber-forensic capabilities, are often unable to determine what data is being collected, where it is stored, how it is used, or whether remote-access backdoors exist. This creates a vacuum of accountability that exposes the region to significant governance and human rights risks.

8. The Rumored Role of Caribbean and Canadian Subcontractors

Reports suggest that several Jamaican, Trinidadian, and Canadian research and technology firms may be quietly acting as intermediaries for Israeli and Indian surveillance companies in the Caribbean. Operating under academic, research, or consulting banners, these firms are believed to assist with regional data integration, facial recognition deployment, procurement negotiations, and system maintenance, activities that go far beyond traditional consultancy. Some are even rumoured to support election-prediction modelling, raising concerns about whether political or demographic data is being shared with foreign technology vendors.

Although unverified, these allegations highlight serious risks. Subcontractors may create conflicts of interest, especially when academic institutions or research firms maintain undisclosed ties to foreign intelligence-linked companies. Their involvement also raises fears of academic–intelligence blending, unregulated data transfers, and opaque procurement arrangements, particularly because many Caribbean states do not require public disclosure of national-security contracts. The dual-use nature of AI surveillance technologies capable of serving both civilian and intelligence purposes adds to the complexity.

In small island states with limited oversight capacity, these subcontracting arrangements can operate with minimal scrutiny, allowing foreign surveillance systems to be integrated indirectly and quietly. Without regional regulations, independent audits, and transparent procurement processes, the influence of foreign intelligence-linked technology may continue to expand unchecked, posing long-term risks to sovereignty, privacy, and democratic governance in the Caribbean.

9. What the Caribbean Must Do Now: Fifteen Strategic Recommendations

To avoid becoming an unregulated testing ground for foreign intelligence-linked surveillance systems, the Caribbean must adopt a comprehensive, multi-layered governance approach. The following 15 recommendations outline the minimum safeguards required to protect digital sovereignty, human rights, and national security across the region:

Establish a CARICOM-Wide AI and Surveillance Governance Framework

Create uniform rules for the procurement, deployment, and evaluation of surveillance technologies across all Caribbean states. Require Mandatory Parliamentary Approval for Foreign Surveillance Contracts

No surveillance technology, facial recognition, biometric ID, or predictive policing, should be purchased or deployed without legislative scrutiny. Enact and Enforce Robust Data-Protection and Data-Retention Laws

All CARICOM states must create enforceable legal regimes regulating biometric capture, data storage, cross-border transfers, and deletion schedules. Create an Independent Regional AI Ethics and Digital Rights Commission

A centralized oversight body is needed to audit AI systems, investigate complaints, and provide public reports on surveillance deployments. Mandate Transparency for Public–Private Technology Partnerships

All contracts involving biometric systems, national databases, or AI-driven surveillance must be publicly disclosed, except in narrowly defined national-security situations. Introduce Civil Society and Judicial Oversight Mechanisms

Human rights organizations, legal associations, and the judiciary must have formal roles in monitoring surveillance programs. Provide Specialized Training for Judges, Police, Prosecutors, and Attorneys

Training should cover AI-enabled evidence, digital forensics, algorithmic bias, and the legal admissibility of machine-generated intelligence. Implement Mandatory AI System Audits and Impact Assessments

Before deployment, all AI systems must undergo independent algorithmic audits, privacy impact assessments, and human rights evaluations. Create a Regional Biometric Data Storage Standard

Biometric data captured in CARICOM states should be stored locally or within CARICOM jurisdictions—not on foreign servers accessible to external intelligence entities. Ban or Strictly Regulate Real-Time Facial Recognition in Public Spaces

Real-time surveillance poses the highest risk for abuse and should only be used under strict judicial authority with tight guardrails. Develop a CARICOM Digital Sovereignty Strategy

This should include cybersecurity investment benchmarks, regional cloud infrastructure, and coordinated cyber-defense resources. Introduce Procurement Blacklists for High-Risk Foreign Vendors

Vendors linked to human rights abuses, spyware scandals, or unregulated intelligence activity should be excluded from national-security tenders. Strengthen Whistleblower Protections in Technology and Security Sectors

Protecting insiders who reveal unlawful surveillance practices is crucial for accountability. Require Public Disclosure of Cross-Border Data Flows

Citizens must be informed when their biometric or personal data is being stored or processed outside the country. Create a CARICOM Digital Rights Ombudsman Office

A dedicated office should investigate citizen complaints related to AI misuse, unlawful surveillance, and digital discrimination.

10. Conclusion: The Technology Is Not the Threat: The Governance Vacuum

The central challenge facing the Caribbean is not the rapid spread of surveillance technologies themselves, but the profound governance vacuum surrounding their procurement, deployment, and oversight. Tools such as facial recognition, biometric scanners, predictive analytics, and AI-assisted policing can serve legitimate national security and public safety purposes. However, when these technologies are built and supplied by intelligence-linked foreign companies particularly those from Israel and India, the risks extend far beyond technical malfunction. What is being exported is not merely software, but an entire ecosystem of security doctrine, data culture, and surveillance logic that may be incompatible with the Caribbean’s legal traditions, privacy standards, and democratic norms.

In small developing states where institutional oversight is limited, the consequences can be deep, long-lasting, and exceedingly difficult to reverse. Once foreign surveillance architecture becomes embedded in national databases, immigration systems, policing platforms, or electoral-management systems, governments may find themselves dependent on external vendors with limited ability to regulate data flows, inspect algorithms, or safeguard citizens’ biometric identities. Without strong governance, the region risks unwittingly surrendering aspects of its digital sovereignty.

The Caribbean must therefore embrace technological innovation with equal, if not greater, commitment to legal safeguards, civil rights, transparency, and public accountability. The urgency cannot be overstated: these systems are already spreading across airports, police forces, financial institutions, and immigration departments. The time for regional standards, harmonized legislation, and independent oversight is now, before surveillance systems become normalized, unregulated, and irreversible.

