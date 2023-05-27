Caribbean commissioners of police pledge to work together

Regional police commissioners pledge to work together

Police Commissioners from throughout the region have all pledged to collaborate in the battle against crime and violence.

This was revealed by Atlee Rodney, the recently appointed president of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police, following a week-long conference in Trinidad and Tobago.

Rodney stated at the conference’s closing ceremony that the conference underscored the necessity for commissioners to network.

“I think the one thing we can say is that commissioners are making a renewed effort to collaborate.” We understand the significance of information exchange.

“I believe this conference has committed us to meeting more frequently and working together to combat crime.” We noticed that all problems were identical during our deliberations.”

He went on to say that illegal firearms are a common problem for commissioners in their individual nations, and that more discussion and intelligence-sharing is required.

Rodney revealed that the Caribbean Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CCGIU), which was established last year after two years of planning, will focus on tracing guns discovered in the region.

With funding from the US government, the unit will work through the Caribbean Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (Impacs).

Source : CMC