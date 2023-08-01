Caribbean community in Taiwan holds sport event to mark Emancipation Day

On Sunday, members of Taiwan’s Caribbean community leapt and cheered on a basketball court in Taipei as part of a joyful sports tournament to commemorate Emancipation Day in their region.

The basketball match, held at an outdoor court on Tianmu West Road, was organized by the Caribbean embassies in Taiwan and drew raucous participation from Taiwan’s five diplomatic friends in that region.

Emancipation Day is observed on August 1 in the Caribbean to commemorate the end of slavery nearly 200 years ago on sugar plantations controlled by European invaders in the region, according to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman.

The commemoration of their emancipation from 300 years of slavery continues to be celebrated because the efforts to wipe out such inhumanities must not be forgotten, said Bowman, who is dean of the diplomatic corps in Taiwan.

“We must celebrate among ourselves and in the community of others, because together we comprise the human race — one race with our various hues, cultures and manifestations,” Bowman said.

In the first round of the basketball competition, Belize came up against St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while St. Lucia played against St. Kitts and Nevis, in two 40-minute games.

The winners of that round — St. Lucia and SVG — faced off for the title, and the other two teams competed for third place in the tournament, which was officiated by two professional Taiwanese referees.

The hard-fought final between SVG and St. Lucia showcased the skills of mature and young players, including two Vincentian students who are currently in Taiwan on basketball scholarships.

Cheered on by robust fans, the two teams battled it out, with the players on both sides hitting threes and pulling off some outstanding steals.

When the final whistle blew, the Vincentians fans erupted in jubilant cheers, as their team had prevailed 41-19, winning the NT$15,000 first prize.

St. Lucia finished second, taking a prize of NT$10,000, while SKN in third place won NT$4,000, and Belize got NT$2,000.

