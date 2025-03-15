Caribbean Nations with CBI on U.S. Draft Travel Ban List

A proposed U.S. travel policy identifies Dominica, St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, and St. Kitts & Nevis as part of 22 countries required to address security issues within 60 days. Noncompliance may result in the implementation of stricter visa regulations, travel limitations, or complete travel prohibitions.

The New York Times, Reuters, and other publications acquired a “draft list of recommendations developed by diplomatic and security officials,” which outlined three tiers of travel restrictions: a complete ban, severe visa restrictions, and a probationary status.

The “red” list of countries comprises Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Venezuela, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Bhutan.

Nationals from countries classified as “orange” list, such as Belarus, Pakistan, Russia, Myanmar, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Turkmenistan, may face significant restrictions on their visas.

According to the NYT report, a larger list of yellow-coded countries will be given 60 days to address identified concerns.

This list comprises four Caribbean nations: Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, and Saint Lucia. The government’s concerns that resulted in these islands being placed on the list may involve perceived security threats associated with their citizenship by investment programs and the potential for these programs to create loopholes for individuals from banned countries to gain entry into the United States using a CIP-granted passport.