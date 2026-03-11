Caribbean customs operation see record seizures

Caribbean Customs operation seizes rising number of illegal firearms, disrupting organized criminal networks

Over 500 seizures recorded underscoring the critical role of Customs in protecting society.

Annual WCO operation saw increase in trafficking of military-style assault rifles, including a significant number of cases of weapons seizures.

Strengthened regional collaboration and intelligence sharing among WCO Members in the Caribbean prevented 119 firearms and 332 firearms parts from reaching organized crime groups.

Operation CALYPSO 2 was led by the WCO for the second consecutive year in response to the growing threat posed by firearms trafficking and drug smuggling in the Caribbean. Over the course of just three weeks, the operation led to significant seizures of illicit firearms and narcotics, disrupting organized criminal networks and illicit trafficking activities, while enhancing regional safety and security.

The operation was carried out from 24 November to 12 December 2025 and aimed to strengthen Customs’ role in border security through enhanced collaboration with national, regional, and international law enforcement partners. Key objectives included identifying illicit trafficking routes and activities, improving intelligence sharing, and reinforcing coordinated enforcement efforts across the region.

WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders, said: “Operation CALYPSO shows the concrete impact Customs delivers every day to protect society. Through coordinated regional and international action, Customs officers intercepted illicit firearms and drugs before they could reach Caribbean communities, disrupting organized crime at its source. The WCO is unwavering in its commitment to protecting society, securing global supply chains, strengthening cross-border enforcement, and advancing the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap in close partnership with Members and fellow international organizations.”

A total of 22 countries, including 18 WCO Members, were involved, as well as the Caribbean Joint

Intelligence Office (JIO). The operation was conducted in partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), with support from INTERPOL, SEACOP, the Regional Security System (RSS), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Operation’s Results

Operation CALYPSO 2 is the most successful operation carried out within the framework of WCO’s Project Bolt to date. Participants reported 402 instances of prohibited or restricted items. Among the 119 small arms and light weapons seized there were 21 assault rifles, in comparison to 6 being seized in last year’s Operation Calypso.

Global Impact of Regional Operation

British Virgin Islands seizes 772 kg of cocaine: In one example of regional coordination, British Virgin Islands law enforcement agencies stopped the inter-island trafficking of 772 kg of cocaine that was being smuggled on a small commercial vessel. The vessel had travelled from Trinidad, calling in at Saint Kitts and Nevis, before being intercepted at sea as it approached the British Virgin Islands. The vessel regularly runs between the eastern Caribbean islands moving commercial cargo. This activity resulted in six arrests and a significant disruption to transnational organized crime activity in the region.

Saint Lucia weapons seizures: Saint Lucia reported several weapons seizures including weapons being broken down in a freight consignment. The broken-down weapons were found concealed in baby-related items. The detection of auto-sears was notable as these parts enable the conversion of semi-automatic pistols into automatic weapons, which are popular with criminal armed gangs.

International impact: Cooperation and partnerships between WCO members prevented illicit drugs from reaching foreign destinations. Information sharing led to the identification of liquid cocaine moving regionally to France as well as preventing cannabis from moving into the Caribbean.

Strong regional cooperation and partnerships underpin success

Operation Calypso 2 highlighted the value of international cooperation in tackling transnational crime. Customs and partner agencies collaborated on intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement actions, and conducted joint risk assessments in real time. Not only did Customs authorities work together throughout the operations; this initiative has led to an increase and ongoing information sharing across the region.

WCO tools support risk analysis and intelligence sharing

Customs officers, in partnership with the CARICOM Joint Regional Communications Centre, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and national police, applied intelligence, risk analysis and targeted for shipments to detect and seize prohibited and restricted commodities.

Over the course of three weeks, all 22 participating Customs administrations actively engaged in the operation, exchanging real-time intelligence and case reporting through the WCO CENcomm platform of different types of seizures – some that had not been previously reported. This collaboration led to increased understanding of the key risks and threats in the region, including the concerning emergence of opioids such as fentanyl and codeine. In addition, the data visualization tool was applied to enhance operational analysis during and after the operation.