Caribbean Early Recovery Fund Boosts Education in Union Island

Supporting Education in Union Island

The Caribbean Early Recovery Fund continues to make a difference in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a generous donation of administrative equipment to schools on Union Island.

The donation included:

5 laptops

Printer + 4 toners

Projector

2 TV stands

Primary schools received: 2 laptops & a TV stand while Secondary schools received: 3 laptops, projector, printer & a TV stand.

This essential equipment, was handed over by Ms. Shernette Richards, Project Administrative Consultant Economic Planning Division. Mr. Timothy Scott of the Ministry of Education, will support staff as they rebuild school operations after Hurricane Beryl.

Global Affairs Canada made the donation possible through the Caribbean Early Recovery Fund.