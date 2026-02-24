Caribbean Gem taps marketing powerhouse for global boost

St. Eustatius Taps Caribbean 365 Partnership to Boost Island Visibility

Statia, a hidden gem in the Caribbean Netherlands, is elevating its position as a premier sustainable tourism destination through its involvement in an innovative digital marketing initiative that will showcase the island to millions of potential visitors worldwide.

The St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) has secured inclusion in the highly anticipated Caribbean 365 project, a comprehensive year-round programme featuring Caribbean destinations through a curated 365-day calendar and integrated booking platform. The Caribbean Travel & Tours platform, the region’s first all-in-one booking portal, seamlessly combines flights, accommodation, and authentic local experiences for travellers seeking unique Caribbean holidays.

To launch this Caribbean tourism partnership, STDF hosted the Caribbean Travel & Tours production team for an intensive two-day familiarisation (FAM) trip in February 2026, marking the foundation’s first international media visit of the year and representing a significant milestone in the island’s global destination marketing strategy.

Historical Caribbean Tours: Led by STDF Communication Specialist Erieënne Brandao, the team explored Statia’s rich colonial history and authentic Caribbean culture

Eco-Tourism Adventure: A guided trek up The Quill, a dormant volcano and protected nature reserve, led by Anthony Reid of Global Nature Consultancy & Partners, showcasing the island’s unique Caribbean biodiversity and providing expert ecological perspectives of the dormant volcano.

Sustainable Tourism Focus: Exclusive content for the Caribbean 365 project, capturing Statia’s commitment to eco-friendly Caribbean travel experiences

Caribbean Travel & Tours has earned recognition in prestigious travel publications including Forbes, Travel Noire, and Travel Weekly. The platform connects with a global network of over 40,000 travel advisers who actively book Caribbean holidays, positioning St. Eustatius to reach thousands of high-value travellers and tourism professionals worldwide.

“This strategic Caribbean tourism partnership comes at a pivotal moment as Statia prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the First Salute in November 2026,” says Maya Pandt, the director of tourism at the STDF, in reference to 16 November 1776, when St. Eustatius became the first foreign territory to recognise the independent American flag.

“It’s a historic milestone that offers powerful appeal for heritage travellers and cultural tourists, particularly from the United States market,” Pandt adds. “The Caribbean 365 initiative ensures this compelling historical narrative reaches global audiences precisely when interest in American Revolutionary history and Caribbean heritage tourism will peak.”