Caribbean honors Shelly-Ann Aqui Solomon with top entrepreneur award

Caribbean Honors Trinidadian Trailblazer with Top Entrepreneur Award

Trinidadian-born Shelly-Ann Aqui Solomon, digital strategist, transformational coach, and global business mentor, has been named the winner of the Entrepreneur Excellence Award at the Caribbean POSH Icon Woman Awards 2025. Shelly-Ann was selected from among 24 nominees representing 14 Caribbean islands, an honor that underscores her influence and impact across the region and beyond.

The Caribbean POSH Icon Woman Entrepreneur Excellence Award celebrates trailblazing entrepreneurs who are redefining success by scaling businesses, shifting mindsets, and driving meaningful change. These honorees lead with vision, courage, and purpose, building brands that uplift communities and prove that Caribbean excellence is unstoppable.

Shelly-Ann’s journey began with just $40 and a dream, turning that investment into 7-figures and forming a global coaching business that continues to empower women in over 29 countries to build brands rooted in purpose, profit, and peace. Through her signature Life by Design framework, she helps women scale sustainably, without burnout, while embracing their cultural identity and leadership potential.

On receiving the award, Shelly-Ann shared on social media:

“I’m in shock!!! Thank you so very much. I appreciate this award and receive it with grace and gratitude. Cheers to Caribbean Women.”

The Caribbean POSH Icon Woman Awards, founded by Janette Brin, have become a beacon of empowerment, spotlighting dynamic women shaping industries from tech to tourism, beauty to branding. Shelly-Ann’s recognition is not only a personal achievement but a testament to her mission of helping women entrepreneurs across the Caribbean and the diaspora rise, lead, and leave lasting legacies.

To keep up with Shelly and how she is redefining Caribbean leadership, check out her website at www.shellyaqui.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @simplyshellytnt