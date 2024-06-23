Caribbean Indigenous Peoples’ declaration to the CDB Board of Governors

This is the Outcome Statement of the Indigenous Peoples Forum of the Caribbean Development Bank’s 54th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors, read by Sheena Zuniga of the National Garifuna Council of Belize, to the Board of Governors in Ottowa, Canada, on June 20, 2024.

“This statement was developed after a year-long consultation through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Indigenous Peoples Advisory Group and the Indigenous Forum held in 2023 and 2024, where indigenous and tribal peoples from Belize, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Guyana, and Dominica met to discuss common issues that affect us as peoples. After the Indigenous Peoples Forum on Monday, June 17 we held working group sessions to discuss issues raised by face-to-face and virtual participants.

We have identified three major issues:

Climate Change, the Loss of Our Culture, and non-recognition of our Land Rights.

After generations of marginalization, discrimination, and denial of recognition of us and our collective rights, it is now internationally accepted, by virtue of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), that Indigenous and Tribal Peoples have the rights to self-identification, self-determination, free prior and informed consent (FPIC), full and effective participation in all decisions that affect us, and fair and equitable benefit-sharing in any developmental projects concerning us and our communities.

I stand before you today to advocate on behalf of the indigenous and tribal peoples of the Caribbean, who have been integral to the region’s rich cultural and historical tapestry. With great urgency and hope, I present our proposals for designated officers within the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) responsible for mainstreaming Indigenous and Tribal Peoples’ developmental priorities, key lessons, and best practices as a component of the Bank’s resilience-building and poverty reduction mandate.

This approach is to ensure a channel to formulate appropriate policies for achieving the desired partnership outcomes. CDB’s mandate focuses on contributing to the economic growth and development of member countries in the Caribbean, reducing poverty, fostering regional cooperation and integration, supporting sustainable development, and enhancing institutional capacity. Our proposals align with these goals as follows:

By addressing our common issues, such as climate change and loss of culture, we contribute to the sustainable development of the region. Our proposals for designated officers within CDB aim to ensure that indigenous and tribal developmental priorities are integrated into broader economic growth strategies.

Targeted initiatives, such as scholarships,

specialized training programs, and community-based project funding, will directly contribute to poverty reduction by empowering indigenous and tribal communities with the resources and skills needed for economic self-sufficiency.

Our advocacy for the adoption of indigenous and tribal peoples’ ethical guidelines and the Seven Grandfather teachings which are: truth, humility, respect, love, honesty, bravery and wisdom , will enhance cooperation between CDB, its beneficiaries, and indigenous communities.

This fosters a more inclusive and integrated approach to regional development. Our emphasis on climate resilience, traditional ecological knowledge, and sustainable practices aligns with the CDB’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental protection and social equity.

Allocating grants specifically for indigenous and tribal peoples will support these communities in building climate resilience and developing sustainable solutions. By establishing capacity building programs, cultural and wellness centers, and legal support clinics, we aim to strengthen the institutional capacity of indigenous and tribal communities. This will enable them to plan, implement, and manage development projects effectively, contributing to the overall institutional capacity enhancement in the region.

In order to strengthen our collaboration with CDB and taking the Annual Meeting’s theme of resilient partnership beyond this week’s events, we are proposing five areas of focus which are aligned with the Bank’s priorities. These are:

1. Grassroots Engagement and Government Connections: Strengthening the connection between indigenous and tribal communities and government bodies is critical for grassroots engagement. The CDB will support efforts to foster partnerships between indigenous and tribal peoples, governmental agencies and NGOs, making development policies more inclusive and representative of indigenous and tribal interests.

2. Capacity Building and Education: Provision of scholarships and specialized training programs for indigenous and tribal peoples in areas relevant to community strengthening and development. Investment in education and capacity building to equip indigenous and tribal leaders with the skills necessary to advocate for their rights and manage development projects effectively. Allocation of special finances for protecting intellectual property rights, ensuring that indigenous knowledge and innovations are respected and safeguarded. Development of appropriate educational materials and incorporation of indigenous and tribal perspectives into national and regional curricula.

3. Community-Based Project Funding: Increased funding for community-based projects that have a profound impact on indigenous and tribal communities. Focus on projects preserving languages, developing educational resources (such as audio and video materials, internet access, printed books), and producing medicinal books based on indigenous and tribal knowledge. Establishment of a designated pool of grant financing and resources for indigenous and tribal community development, including for emergencies and disaster preparedness. Climate change has drastically impacted our health, livelihoods, agricultural practices, and fishing, with unreliable seasons affecting us severely.

4. Cultural and Wellness Centers: Establishment of Indigenous and Tribal Culture and Wellness Centers vital for the physical and mental well-being of indigenous and tribal peoples. These centers will serve as spaces for cultural exchange, traditional healing practices, and community support. They will improve the quality of life, provide advocacy, and offer information referrals to programs and services such as healthcare. Assistance with the preservation and transmission of indigenous and tribal knowledge and culture to younger generations and the general public.

5. Capacity Building and Legal Support: Implementation of capacity building and sensitivity training programs for politicians, civil servants and NGOs on indigenous rights and issues, led by Indigenous and Tribal community experts. Establishment of a legal clinic and a sustainable legal support program dedicated to indigenous and tribal peoples, providing essential legal support and advocacy services.

We thank the great spirit of our ancestors and the CDB and its officers for facilitating our discussions, leading to the presentation of this Outcome Statement. Indigenous and Tribal Peoples seek further support to finalize our proposals and continue engagement toward implementation for the benefit of the next seven generations. We look forward to a positive response and timely and fruitful ongoing collaboration with the CDB to achieve these goals.