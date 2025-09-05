Potential Tropical storm Gabrielle could affect SVG next week

Tropical wave could form into Storm Gabrielle by weekend

As the National Hurricane Center (NHC) closely monitors a developing weather system in the eastern tropical Atlantic, residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and neighboring Southern Caribbean islands are urged to prepare for a potential tropical storm that could make landfall late next week.

The NHC reported Friday that a broad area of low pressure is currently producing a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorological experts predict the system is likely to develop into a tropical depression this weekend, with a high probability of strengthening as it moves westward towards the Caribbean.

The storm’s path is complicated by unusually warm Atlantic waters, which could intensify its development. The NHC currently forecasts the system, which would be named Tropical Storm Gabrielle if it forms, could be near the Lesser Antilles by mid to late next week.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local emergency management authorities as the situation develops.