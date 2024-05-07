Caribbean Islands brace for severe Sargassum influx over next 3 months

Anticipate the presence of intense sargassum conditions in the eastern Caribbean throughout the upcoming three months.

The information provided is sourced from the Sargassum Sub-Regional Outlook Bulletin, issued by the Sargassum Team at The Centre for Resource Management and Environmental Studies (CERMES) at the Cave Hill Campus of The University of the West Indies, Barbados. The bulletin covers the period from April 29 to July 30, 2024.

Based on its summary, the amount of sargassum is still growing in the Central Atlantic region. A concentrated mass of sargassum is found in the area to the east of Barbados and Trinidad, while the presence of clouds in the eastern part of the Guianas is making it difficult to detect sargassum.

Based on the overall forecast, there will be significant surges in the eastern Caribbean, perhaps leading to substantial coastal erosion, particularly in the middle and southern islands.

Over the next three months, the northern islands are anticipated to see mild to moderate influxes.

Over the next two months, the middle islands will see moderate to severe influxes, with particularly severe accumulations in July.

Significant surges have commenced and are projected to persist throughout the month of May in the Southern islands.

From early June, there will be a return to mild to moderate conditions that will persist throughout July.

The current cloud cover is hindering the detection of sargassum, leading to uncertainty regarding the mild to moderate conditions.