Caribbean islands Dominica, Antigua seek urgent clarification on US restrictions

Dominica, Antigua seek clarification of US travel restrictions

The United States has broadened its travel restrictions to encompass 20 additional countries and the Palestinian Authority, now including Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda among the affected nations, indicating a significant shift in US migration and travel policy.

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that new measures, aimed at “protecting the security of the United States,” will be implemented on January 1.

The recent expansion implements a comprehensive travel ban on citizens from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, in addition to individuals travelling on documents issued by the Palestinian Authority. Simultaneously, partial restrictions have been enacted for nationals from 15 additional countries, including two from the Caribbean.

Countries experiencing partial restrictions include Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Ivory Coast, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The policy stipulates that exemptions are granted to lawful permanent residents of the United States, individuals possessing valid visas, and certain visa categories, including diplomats and athletes. Individuals whose entry is considered contrary to US national interests are also excluded.

Following the recent announcement, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda have requested clarification from US authorities regarding the scope and implications of the restrictions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Dominica acknowledged the potential concerns arising from this announcement and assured all Dominicans that the matter is being addressed with the highest level of seriousness and urgency.

The ministry stated that the government is currently in discussions with officials from the United States Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, to secure formal clarification regarding the scope of the measures, the rationale behind their implementation, and the specific implications for Dominican travellers, students, families, and other legitimate US visa holders.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda addressed the matter in an official statement, indicating direct diplomatic engagement with Washington.

“I am addressing President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express the full engagement and cooperation of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda in addressing any concerns and taking all necessary steps to restore all visa categories,” Browne stated.

Both CARICOM nations emphasised that engagement remains active as they seek clarity regarding the impact of the new restrictions on their citizens.