Caribbean islands hosting T20 World Cup Faces Terror Threat

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister confirms potential terror threat to T20 World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has confirmed security agencies in the West Indies were aware of a potential terror threat to next month’s T20 World Cup.

According to several reports, the Caribbean islands have received terror alerts to the upcoming tournament, which will be staged in the West Indies and United States, with Rowley declaring that security agencies were working to combat the threat.

“Unfortunately, the threat of terrorism in its many and varied expressions is an ever-present danger in the world of the 21st century,” Rowley told Trinidad’s Daily Express this week.

“It is against this backdrop that all nations, like our region, when hosting large or vulnerable gatherings, make an extra effort in national security preparations and response readiness to take seriously, all threats, expressed or implied.

“Given the fact that bad actors can choose to misbehave in any way possible it makes it virtually impossible to completely seal off all opportunities. “However, in order to ameliorate these dangers, we at the local and regional levels have remained alert to many threats and singularly or together have our intelligence and other security agencies working to protect the population in countries and at venues throughout the tournament.” https://www.stvincenttimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/VID-20240509-WA0002.mp4