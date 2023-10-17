Caribbean islands monitor (Invest 94L) an approaching weather disturbance

Those with an interest in the Lesser Antilles should keep an eye on the evolution of a weather storm in the Central Tropical Atlantic.

According to a 2 p.m. update from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), satellite images show that a broad area of low pressure located about 1,100 miles east of the Windward Islands has become better defined since this morning, and the associated showers and thunderstorms are also showing signs of organization.

The environment is forecast to stay favorable for progressive development, and a tropical depression is likely to emerge over the following day or two as the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

The disturbance has a high (70%) chance of forming within 48 hours and an even higher (80%) chance of forming within 7 days.