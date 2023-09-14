Caribbean job seekers advised they can find a new job online in “minutes”

On the heels of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness urging more of the country’s young men to join the workforce instead of spending idle time “on the streets,” Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO Joseph Boll is reminding jobseekers across the region how easy and convenient it is to find and apply for jobs online.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad.

“It’s easy to find a job that interests you and fits your skillset on our website,” he said. “Instead of spending a lot of time on social media, it only takes a few minutes to search for jobs — both in your area, country and even remote or overseas opportunities that are available to anyone in the Caribbean.”

It’s not the first time that the spotlight has been placed on young Caribbean men in the workforce. In countries like Jamaica and others, especially those with relatively high rates of crime — which are typically perpetrated by men, government officials, public figures and other leaders regularly encourage them to be productive and pursue gainful employment in an effort to steer them away from a life of crime. In many Caribbean countries, it’s not uncommon for more women than men, in general, to be formally employed and to be the primary financial providers in their households.

Boll emphasized the ease of finding a job in a short period of time and without much effort, not just for young men but for any jobseeker in the Caribbean. Even further, he noted that jobseekers can sign up for email notifications so that new jobs in their field of interest can be sent to them directly. This, he said, makes it very convenient to find jobs without having to hunt for jobs the long, tedious way they had to in the past — such as by waiting for a weekly newspaper, listening to the radio or relying on nepotism.

“Creating an account and applying for jobs is free,” Boll said. “You literally have nothing to lose and everything to gain. You don’t need to wait for someone in the government; you can take your future into your own hands and find a job in minutes right now.”