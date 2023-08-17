Caribbean, LATAM countries unite to combat Urban Plastic Pollution

The Governments of Colombia, Jamaica and Panama have launched the Reduce marine plastics and plastic pollution in Latin America and the Caribbean cities through a circular economy approach project . This $42 million initiative is being led by the United Nations Environment Programme, with funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and support from the Cartagena Convention Secretariat.

Humanity’s dependence on single-use plastic is having harmful effects upon the health of people and the environment globally. Approximately 32% of plastic contaminates soil and freshwater ecosystems, and as much as 10 million tonnes are released into the ocean each year, with urban centres being responsible for around 60% of marine plastics. Without decisive action, these figures are expected to triple by 2060, worsening the triple planetary crisis and threatening lives and livelihoods around the world.

To effectively manage single-use plastic, a circular economy approach will transform the way we design, make, use, and discard products. It will prioritize upstream interventions and identify products that contain toxic chemicals. In addition, it will lead to a ban in the open burning of plastics and instead promote refill and reuse systems.

“Embracing circularity lies at the heart of our work in cities as a powerful weapon in the fight against plastic pollution. By reimagining our approach to consumption and waste, we can safeguard our marine ecosystems, and empower others across Latin America and the Caribbean to do the same. Prevention is protection,” said Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, CEO and Chairperson of the GEF.

At present, the global economy is only 8.6% circular – a figure which is higher in Latin America and the Caribbean, at 10%. Hoping to increase this further, the four-year project will bring together Barranquilla and Cartagena in Colombia, Kingston and Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Panamá City and Colón in Panamá, as they adopt closed-loop policies that centre the 9Rs – “reduce, reuse, recycle”. This will help build new business models and create an inter-city network among Latin America and the Caribbean cities, whilst raising awareness on best practices and generating additional jobs in green growth.

“We hope this project can serve as a model for upscaling and replication throughout the wider Caribbean Region, while encouraging the commitment by Governments – under the Cartagena Convention – to control, reduce and prevent marine pollution,” said Cartagena Convention Director Chris Corbin.