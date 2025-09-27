Caribbean leaders call for urgent action to build resilient health systems

“As we mark this 50th meeting, let us reaffirm our shared responsibility to place the health and well-being of our people at the centre of our work. This Meeting is an opportunity to engage meaningfully, exchange ideas, and strengthen the partnerships that have always been CARICOM’s greatest asset.”

This was the call to action from the Hon. Philip Telesford, Minister of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs of Grenada and Chair of the Fiftieth Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development – Health (COHSOD-Health).

The Meeting, which is being convened from 26–27 September in Washington, D.C., brought together CARICOM Ministers of Health, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Medical Officers, national health officials, and representatives from key regional and international institutions to address pressing health challenges facing the Community.

Minister Telesford emphasised the economic implications of health threats, particularly Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs), which continue to erode productivity and strain national budgets.

“The evolving economic landscape has added another layer of complexity. Diseases carry profound financial consequences, resulting in losses due to reduced productivity and rising healthcare costs. Such realities highlight that health is not just a social priority; it is an economic imperative,” he stated.

CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General for Human and Social Development, Ms Alison Drayton, reinforced the urgency of coordinated action:

“We face ongoing challenges, including emerging communicable diseases, premature mortality and morbidity from NCDs, and a shortage of adequately trained healthcare personnel. Climate change and rising crime rates add to the complexities. These efforts ensure the health and well-being of Caribbean people unfold in the context of significant global conflict and a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape. Furthermore, fiscal space for health is rapidly contracting, posing a risk to the gains achieved thus far.”

Advancing Regional Health Sector Development

The Meeting celebrated several key milestones in regional health cooperation and development:

Pandemic Preparedness: CARICOM Member States actively participated in negotiations and endorsed the Pandemic Agreement at the 78th World Health Assembly in May 2025. Minister Telesford delivered the Region’s collective statement at the Assembly.

Strategic Partnerships: The PAHO-CARICOM Joint Subregional Cooperation Strategy, launched in July 2025, established a robust framework for technical collaboration, capacity building, and shared priorities across Member States.

Strengthening Health Systems: The CARICOM-HEDPAC Memorandum of Understanding, signed in January 2025, builds on prior achievements and supports implementation of strategic health initiatives.

Combatting Antimicrobial Resistance: Projects supported by the Fleming Fund and coordinated by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) are enhancing laboratory capacity, surveillance, and targeted interventions across the Region.

Addressing Crime and Violence: In response to a mandate from CARICOM Heads of Government, a Technical Working Group has been established to develop a strategic framework to address crime and violence as public health issues.

Celebrating Regional Progress: CARICOM, in collaboration with CARPHA, the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC), and PAHO, hosted a high-level side event in the margins of the fourth UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs, in observance of 18 years since the landmark 2007 Port of Spain Declaration and the progress achieved in advancing and protecting the gains made in the Region’s health sector.

The meeting was also briefed on matters of interest to the Region to be discussed at the upcoming PAHO Directing Council by Dr Jarbas Barbosa, Director of PAHO.