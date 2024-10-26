Caribbean Leaders Unite to Drive Action for a Zero Waste Future

The 8th High-Level Forum (HLF) for Caribbean Ministers and Senior Sector Officials responsible for waste management concluded yesterday, marking a step forward in the region’s commitment to achieving a Zero Waste Caribbean.

Under the theme “Strengthening Regional Action Toward a Zero Waste Caribbean”, the forum served as a platform for critical discussions on financing circular economy solutions, regional collaboration, and private sector engagement in waste management. Key sessions addressed sustainable financing, private sector involvement, and innovative solutions to drive the circular economy and reduce waste generation across the Region.

Hon. Marvin Gonzales, Minister of Public Utilities of Trinidad and Tobago, highlighted: “The country’s waste management challenge is the generation of over 700,000 tons of waste annually, with two-thirds of landfills exceeding capacity. The need for behavioral change, updated policies, and better infrastructure, particularly for e-waste management is fundamental.” Gonzales expressed confidence in new initiatives, such as the Trinidad Cement Limited – Solid Waste Management Company Limited memorandum of understanding, which aims to address these challenges and drive reduction of waste disposal.

In his opening address, Mr. Marlon Daniels, President of the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), provided background on the pivotal 2017 decision to adopt waste management as the third pillar of CWWA’s mission. He reiterated CWWA’s pledge to continue supporting capacity-building efforts and fostering partnerships to strengthen waste management across the Caribbean.

For his part, Mr. Vincent Sweeney, Head of the Caribbean Sub-Regional Office at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), highlighted the alarming growth in waste generation in the Region: “with 320,000 tons of plastic impacting the marine environment, it is necessary to strengthen national frameworks and capacity-building efforts to transition from concept to implementation in waste management.”

A key moment during the forum was the signing of the “Declaration of Port of Spain 2024 on Regional Action towards Zero Waste”, which outlines the Region’s shared commitment to adopting circular economy principles, improving waste management policies, and mobilizing financial resources to support both national and regional goals. The declaration also highlights the importance of digital transformation and enhanced data management systems to track and improve waste management processes.

Throughout the forum, regional case studies were presented to showcase the best practices and innovative solutions in waste management and circular economy initiatives. Grenada shared insights on rehabilitating its Perseverance landfill site and the importance of waste diversion efforts, while the British Virgin Islands discussed the challenges posed by small island size and waste disposal constraints. Other Caribbean nations, including Saint Lucia and Barbados, also shared successful initiatives aimed at reducing waste and promoting recycling efforts.

The forum also recommended the establishment of regional working groups to advance waste management which include circular economy principles, alongside the creation of a Regional Community of Practice to foster continued engagement, knowledge sharing, and the dissemination of best practices across the Caribbean.

The event, organized by the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Ministry of Public Utilities of Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the World Bank, gathered approximately 50 participants including 5 ministers (Hon. Marvin Gonzales, Minister of Public Utilities and Hon. Penelope Beckles, Minister of Planning and Development of Trinidad and Tobago; Hon. Ramon Cervantes, Minister of State in the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Climate Change, Belize; Hon. Vincent Wheatley, Minister of Health and Social Development, British Virgin Islands; Hon. Anand Persaud, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Guyana), senior officials, development partners, and private sector representatives from across the Caribbean to engage in strategic discussions on advancing sustainable waste management practices incorporating circular economy principles.

This forum was supported by the European Union-funded Zero Waste in the Caribbean: New Ways New Waves Project, co-financed by the German Government. Since 2022, this Initiative aims to foster regional cooperation in partnership with CARIFORUM and support innovative solutions to waste management challenges.

Mr. William Ashby, Division Chief (Ag.) of the Economic Infrastructure Division at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), underscored the increase in CDB’s accreditation to the Green Climate Fund from $50 million to $250 million USD, providing a significant platform for the design and implementation of regional waste management projects. Meanwhile, Mr. Sergio Campos, Division Chief of Water and Sanitation at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), emphasized the need to engage the younger generation and foster collaboration between producers and consumers to drive the circular economy forward.

Hon. Penelope Beckles, Minister of Planning and Development, acknowledged Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to a Zero Waste Caribbean and reiterated the importance of the Revised Framework for the Management of Municipal Solid Waste. She expressed gratitude to the CWWA and all partners for their efforts toward solid waste management in the Region.

In addition to meaningful discussions the participants also joined a session on structuring and implementing a deposit return system in the Caribbean including experiences in Barbados, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago, .and field visits took place to local recycling facilities and local industry initiatives producing plastic lumber.

Looking ahead, the Forum will facilitate enhanced collaboration throughout the Caribbean, reinforcing the region’s dedication to sustainable waste management and circular economy practices. This shared commitment aligns with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and positions the Caribbean as a leader in regional waste management transformation.