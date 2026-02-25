Caribbean leaders wants de-escalation, dialogue on Cuba

CARICOM summit: Leaders from across the Caribbean expressed grave concerns regarding the destabilizing effects of United States foreign policy in the region.

Specifically, officials like Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew called for diplomatic de-escalation and an end to the oil embargo on Cuba, citing a dire humanitarian crisis involving food and energy shortages.

The regional bloc emphasized that the Cuban economic collapse threatens broader migration and security patterns that could impact all neighboring islands.

Furthermore, the assembly addressed the controversial use of lethal military strikes by the U.S. against suspected drug vessels, which have resulted in numerous civilian casualties.

These leaders are urging a shift toward constructive dialogue and regional autonomy as they prepare for high-level meetings with U.S. officials to resolve these escalating tensions.