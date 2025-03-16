The Hidden Pandemic: Caribbean’s Battle Against Mental Health

Mental health is a growing public health issue. In the Caribbean in particular, mental health is influenced by a range of socio-economic factors, cultural attitudes, and the availability of mental health services. Socio-economic factors, such as poverty and unemployment contribute significantly to stress, anxiety and depression while natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics can also lead to trauma, displacement, and long-lasting psychological effects.

Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), speaking at the media launch for the Health Research Conference stated “Mental health touches each and every one of us whether personally, through our loved ones or within our communities. It impacts how people relate to others, make decisions, and handle stress. People’s ability to live fulfilling lives often depends on their mental health. This makes protecting and restoring mental health of immediate concern to public health professionals with increasing impact, and especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CARPHA, in collaboration with the Government of Barbados, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness will host the 69th Health Research Conference from 7- 9 May 2025. The three-day conference, which gives delegates a platform to network, share research and insights, will take place at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St. Michael, Barbados.

The conference is the Caribbean Region’s foremost gathering of health research professionals. More than 200 participants will benefit from over 160 oral and poster presentations and concurrent sessions. During the close of the conference, health researchers will be awarded at for their outstanding contributions to public health in the Region.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Kenneth George, Chief Medical Officer of Barbados underscored the role of CARPHA in public health research. “CARPHA has been instrumental in supporting scientific and public health research for several decades. Through rigorous data analysis, research and dissemination of information, CARPHA continues to shape the health policy agenda not only within our region but on the international stage as well. In addition to the research agenda CARPHA is central to the provision of technical assistance to the 26 Member States of the region in the areas including surveillance, epidemiology, port health, vector control, non-communicable diseases, and reference laboratory services.”

Delivering his address on behalf of the Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Mr. the Most Honourable Jerome Walcott, Mr. Wayne Marshall Permanent Secretary stated “The Government of Barbados last hosted this prestigious Conference in 2013, and we are thrilled to once again bring together a diverse group of health professionals, researchers, and policymakers from across the region and the globe. This collaboration with CARPHA ensures that the 2025 Annual Health Research Conference and its pre-conference events, including meetings and training workshops, will be a platform for sharing groundbreaking research and clinical findings that can significantly influence public health policies.

Mr. Marshall expressed gratitude to CARPHA, sponsors, and all the participants who will make this Conference a resounding success. In closing he urged all to work together to elevate the discourse on mental health and other critical public health issues, fostering a healthier future for all.

The Conference will be attended by Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), researchers, physicians, nurses, psychologists, environmental health officers and other public health officials from across the Caribbean Region, Latin America, North America, and Europe.