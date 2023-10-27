Caribbean ministers meet in Guyana at 7th High-Level Waste Management Forum

The Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), with the support of the EU funded project “Zero Waste in the Caribbean New Ways, New Waves”, and under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, organized the 7th High-Level Forum of Caribbean Ministers Responsible for Waste Management (HLF 7). This prestigious event is scheduled to take place on the 26th and 27th of October 2023, in the picturesque city of Georgetown, Guyana.

The Caribbean Waste Ministers and Professionals have been convening since 2017 within the margins of CWWA’s Annual Conference and Exhibition: this year, the 32nd Annual Conference and Exhibition in Guyana will be hosted from the 23rd to the 27th of October. The 7th High-Level Forum serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among Caribbean leaders and professionals dedicated to finding holistic solutions for waste management: the theme for this year’s forum is ‘Roadmap to Zero Waste’. This theme underscores the urgent need to develop and implement a planning framework targeting solid waste reduction within the context of a circular economy and the 3Rs concept: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Delegates are expected to engage in discussions regarding the progress made in the advancement of waste management within Caribbean territories and to forge new agreements with implementable solutions for the way forward. Key focal topics include plastic pollution, sustainable financing of waste management, the implementation of circular economy models, and enhanced cooperation toward improved waste management.

The 7th High-Level Forum of Caribbean Ministers and Professionals Responsible for Waste Management (HLF 7) will focus on the following key objectives:

Knowledge Exchange: In the dynamic landscape of waste management, staying informed about emerging trends, technologies, and policies is essential. The forum provides a unique platform to gain insights from renowned experts and thought leaders who will share their findings, research, and success stories. This knowledge will empower attendees to make informed decisions and implement effective waste management initiatives.

Collaborative Commitments: the forum will foster open dialogue, allowing for the exchange of ideas and the formation of joint commitments in support of the Caribbean Waste Management Action Plan. Through collaboration, a shared vision and action plan can be cultivated, transcending borders, and helping address regional waste management challenges more effectively.

Networking Opportunities: HLF 7 will bring together government ministers, industry experts, donor agencies, and other influential stakeholders from across the Caribbean. Engaging in fruitful discussions and establishing valuable connections enables attendees to learn from the experiences and best practices of others. This will pave the way for potential collaborations and partnerships to collectively tackle waste management challenges.

The forum will include virtual and in-person sessions and participants will include government officials, environmental professionals, waste management experts, financing institutions and representatives from relevant organizations and institutions from across the Caribbean region.

This initiative is made possible through collaboration with the European Union, CARIFORUM, the German Development Cooperation, the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), who are all committed to supporting sustainable waste management practices in the Caribbean.

UNEP and its partners are excited to facilitate this important forum, which is expected to have a lasting impact on waste management practices and environmental preservation efforts in the region, in order to contribute to the shared vision of a waste-free Caribbean and to strengthen collective commitment to sustainable waste management solutions.

“The roadmap to zero waste is not just a vision: it is a necessity – Hon. Anand Persaud, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development of Guyana, said during the official opening of the HLF 7- to embark on this journey, we must first acknowledge that waste is not a problem but a resource. It is an opportunity waiting to be harnessed. As leaders, it’s our duty to promote this shift in mindset and to encourage innovative solutions that will take us towards a zero-waste society.”.