Caribbean nation of Jamaica refuses immunity for gay US diplomat spouse

A diplomatic crisis is said to be developing between the United States and Jamaica after the Caribbean country denied a request to extend diplomatic protection to the spouse of a US diplomat who is married to another US diplomat.

According to reports, the US requested that all diplomatic privileges be extended to the spouse of a diplomat who will be assigned in Jamaica soon. The Jamaican government, however, turned down the proposal.

Diplomatic immunity is a status conferred to a diplomat that exempts them from foreign laws.

According to a government source, granting the request would mean that Jamaica recognizes same-sex marriage, which is prohibited in Jamaica.

According to reports, the US replied by refusing a request for an extension for three Jamaican ambassadors based in the country. The US has stated that when the diplomats’ current five-year term expires, they should leave the country.