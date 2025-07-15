Caribbean nations told to take advantage of new HIV drug

Caribbean countries urged to take advantage of new HIV drug

The World Health Organization delivered a powerful message to Caribbean nations on Monday: don’t let bureaucratic delays stand between your citizens and a revolutionary HIV prevention drug that could transform the fight against AIDS in the region.

The WHO’s urgent advisory centers on a groundbreaking medication that requires just two injections per year to provide near-complete protection against HIV infection – a dramatic departure from daily pill regimens that have long been the standard of care.

“This drug should be made available immediately at pharmacies, clinics and via online consultations,” the WHO emphasized, recognizing that Caribbean nations face unique challenges in HIV prevention and treatment access.

The timing couldn’t be more critical for the Caribbean, where HIV prevalence rates remain among the highest globally outside of sub-Saharan Africa. According to UNAIDS data, the Caribbean has an adult HIV prevalence of 1.1%, significantly higher than the global average of 0.7%.

The twice-yearly injection addresses several persistent challenges that have hindered HIV prevention efforts across Caribbean communities. Traditional pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) requires daily pills, creating barriers for people who struggle with medication adherence, face stigma when accessing healthcare, or live in remote areas with limited pharmacy access.

The WHO’s call for immediate availability reflects growing concern that regulatory delays could cost lives. Caribbean health ministers are being urged to fast-track approval processes and ensure the drug reaches those who need it most.

Recent studies show the injection provides up to 96% protection against HIV infection – a level of efficacy that has excited researchers and advocates alike. For Caribbean nations grappling with limited healthcare budgets, the long-term cost savings could be substantial when compared to lifetime HIV treatment costs.