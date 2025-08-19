Caribbean netballers poised for battle in ECCB series in Grenada

Netballers Poised for Battle at 5th ECCB International Netball Series in Grenada

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in collaboration with the Caribbean Netball Association and Netball Grenada will host the 5th ECCB International Netball Series in Grenada from

23 to 31 August.

Seven teams from ECCB member countries—Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines—will compete for the prestigious Gloria Ballantyne Championship trophy. This year’s tournament will feature visiting teams from Barbados, Cayman Islands and Guyana. These teams will seek to enhance their international netball ranking.

The ECCB’s sponsorship of the tournament demonstrates the Bank’s continued commitment to the overall development of the region’s women through sports. “The Caribbean Netball Association is appreciative and very grateful for ECCB’s sponsorship which made it possible for seven of its member countries to compete in this World Netball approved event,” said President of the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA), Rufina Paul. The CNA president also said that this year records a total of 10 participating countries reflecting the highest number of teams participating in the tournament since its inception in 2019.

The series is set to kick off with the Opening Ceremony on 22 August, followed by the opening matches, at the Tanteen Netball Facility in St George’s. Netball fans, at the venue and online, will be treated to exciting commentary and non-stop action.

The netballers and officials will also participate in a personal developmental session on the topic: Linking Sustainability and Netball. Climate Change Expert and Media Advisor, Steve Maximay, will facilitate the session.

Visit the ECCB Connects Facebook page and YouTube Channel for daily updates and live streaming of the matches throughout the tournament.