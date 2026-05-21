Caribbean POSH announces 2026 ICON woman awards honorees

Caribbean POSH has officially unveiled the distinguished honourees for the 2026 Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards, taking place on June 26, 2026, in the British Virgin Islands as part of the highly anticipated Caribbean POSH Weekend 2026.

Celebrating 10 Years of Purpose and POSH, this milestone year will honour an extraordinary group of Caribbean women whose leadership, innovation, and impact continue to shape the future of the region across government, tourism, sustainability, entrepreneurship, media, and community development.

The 2026 Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards Honourees are:

Honourable Cora Richardson-Hodge — Premier of Anguilla

Dr. Legena Henry — Founder & CEO, Rum & Sargassum

Dona Regis-Prosper — Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization

Jennifer Matarangas-King — Commissioner, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

Hilma Roebuck — Owner/Operating Manager, 101.3 ROEFM WEVI

Lynette Harrigan, MBE — Niche Marketing/Tourism Liaison Manager, BVI Tourist Board

Premier Cora Richardson-Hodge will also serve as the 2026 keynote speaker, bringing a timely and inspiring perspective on leadership, innovation, regional collaboration, and the future of Caribbean women in leadership.

“As Caribbean POSH celebrates 10 Years of Purpose and POSH, we are proud to honour women who are helping shape the future of the Caribbean,” said Janette Brin, Founder & CEO of Caribbean POSH. “This year’s honourees represent visionary leadership, resilience, innovation, and impact at a time when the region is navigating important conversations surrounding economic growth, sustainability, tourism, entrepreneurship, and regional collaboration.”

As the first woman to serve as Premier of Anguilla, Honourable Cora Richardson-Hodge continues to make history while advancing a bold vision for the future of the Caribbean. Guided by a “People First” agenda centered on People, Purpose, and Prosperity, she has emerged as one of the region’s most influential voices in governance, national development, and innovation.

Dr. Legena Henry is being recognized for her groundbreaking work in sustainability and entrepreneurship, transforming environmental challenges into opportunities while advancing conversations around climate resilience and economic innovation within the Caribbean.

As the first woman to lead the Caribbean Tourism Organization, Dona Regis-Prosper continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Caribbean tourism through strategic leadership, regional collaboration, and sustainable destination development.

Jennifer Matarangas-King is being honoured for her leadership in advancing the visibility and growth of the U.S. Virgin Islands tourism product while championing Caribbean culture, destination development, and regional tourism partnerships.

Hilma Roebuck is being recognized for her longstanding contributions to media and communications throughout the Virgin Islands community, helping amplify Caribbean voices, stories, and culture through radio broadcasting.

Awarded an MBE for her contributions to tourism and community service, Lynette Harrigan has spent decades strengthening and elevating the British Virgin Islands tourism industry while becoming widely respected for her professionalism, warmth, and commitment to hospitality excellence.

Created to celebrate and elevate Caribbean women creating meaningful impact across the region and diaspora, the Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards have become more than an awards ceremony—they are a platform dedicated to increasing visibility, fostering collaboration, and inspiring future generations of Caribbean women leaders.

Caribbean POSH Weekend 2026 will take place June 25–30, 2026, in the British Virgin Islands .