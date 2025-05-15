Caribbean Posh Unveils Nominees for 2025 ICON Woman Awards

Caribbean POSH Names First 2025 ICON Woman Honorees

Caribbean POSH is excited to announce the first two honorees of the 2025 Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards: internationally acclaimed actress/director Aisha Hinds and Saint Lucian agricultural advocate Keithlin Caroo-Afrifa, Executive Director of Helen’s Daughters Inc.

Returning for its 9th year, Caribbean POSH Weekend—taking place June 27–29, 2025, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands—continues to “Embrace the POWER. Live the Dream.” More than just a celebration, it is a platform for empowerment, connection, and collaboration among Caribbean women in business, fashion, lifestyle, and leadership.

Spotlighting Caribbean Excellence

Launched in 2024, the Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards were created to elevate the way we honor Caribbean women—celebrating those breaking barriers, driving change, and inspiring others across the region and beyond.

Aisha Hinds, of Grenadian heritage, is known for her commanding presence on screen and bold advocacy behind the scenes. With standout roles in 9-1-1, Underground, Shots Fired, and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, she continues to champion visibility for underrepresented stories with purpose and pride.

Keithlin Caroo-Afrifa, a dynamic leader from Saint Lucia, is making a lasting impact through Helen’s Daughters Inc., empowering rural women in agriculture to promote sustainability, food security, and women’s leadership—transforming communities across the Caribbean.

Nominees Revealed Across 17 Categories

Caribbean POSH is also proud to reveal the full list of nominees across 17 categories, featuring phenomenal women from the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Trinidad, Jamaica, Belize, and more. These nominees are shining examples of what it means to “Embrace the POWER. Live the Dream.” Each one represents the strength, creativity, and influence of Caribbean women pushing boundaries both regionally and globally.

A Purposeful Gathering in a Defining Time

“Caribbean POSH Weekend is deeply personal to me. As a Caribbean woman, I know how easy it is for our work to go unseen, our brilliance to go uncelebrated. This platform was created to change that. It’s about amplifying our voices, honoring our achievements—big and small—and building connections that move our region forward. Together, we can embrace the power within us all and truly live the dream of a united, thriving Caribbean.”

— Janette Brin, Founder & CEO, Caribbean POSH

As the world continues to face social, economic, and environmental challenges, Caribbean POSH Weekend offers a much-needed space for hope, healing, and collective action. This year’s theme invites us all to stand together in empowerment and possibility.